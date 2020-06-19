2102 Warwick Lane

Amenities

Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Immediate Availability! Short Term Lease - 6 months. Large Finished Basement! Large Fenced Backyard! - Charming Single Family Home in Quiet Palmer Park Neighborhood Featuring 3 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom Upstairs with 2 additional non-conforming Bedrooms and 3/4 Bathroom in the Finished Basement. Well Maintained Home with Large, Open Main Living and Dining Room Area with Large Windows along the Entire Frontside of the Home Showering Natural Light throughout the entire Main Level. Spacious Kitchen Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances including Glass Cooktop, New Dishwasher, and Side by Side Refrigerator. Basement Level Features a Spacious Main Living Area with Gas Fireplace. Spacious Fenced Backyard Offers a Deck with Built-In Seating and tons of space for Entertaining or Relaxing and Enjoying the Peace and Quiet. W/D Hook-ups in basement. Additional Storage Room in Basement. One Car Garage off Kitchen.



Minutes to Palmer Park. EZ Access I25, Rt. 83, US Air Force Academy, Colorado College, and Manitou Springs.



NO COOLING - This home does not offer AC. Utilities Not Included.



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Application Requirements:

620 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

DOGS ONLY. Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Non-Refundable Pet Fee & Pet Rent.



Renter's Insurance Required.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



