All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2102 Warwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2102 Warwick Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:30 AM

2102 Warwick Lane

2102 Warwick Lane · (720) 435-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Palmer Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2102 Warwick Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 Warwick Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Immediate Availability! Short Term Lease - 6 months. Large Finished Basement! Large Fenced Backyard! - Charming Single Family Home in Quiet Palmer Park Neighborhood Featuring 3 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom Upstairs with 2 additional non-conforming Bedrooms and 3/4 Bathroom in the Finished Basement. Well Maintained Home with Large, Open Main Living and Dining Room Area with Large Windows along the Entire Frontside of the Home Showering Natural Light throughout the entire Main Level. Spacious Kitchen Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances including Glass Cooktop, New Dishwasher, and Side by Side Refrigerator. Basement Level Features a Spacious Main Living Area with Gas Fireplace. Spacious Fenced Backyard Offers a Deck with Built-In Seating and tons of space for Entertaining or Relaxing and Enjoying the Peace and Quiet. W/D Hook-ups in basement. Additional Storage Room in Basement. One Car Garage off Kitchen.

Minutes to Palmer Park. EZ Access I25, Rt. 83, US Air Force Academy, Colorado College, and Manitou Springs.

NO COOLING - This home does not offer AC. Utilities Not Included.

Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Application Requirements:
620 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
DOGS ONLY. Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Non-Refundable Pet Fee & Pet Rent.

Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5760982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Warwick Lane have any available units?
2102 Warwick Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Warwick Lane have?
Some of 2102 Warwick Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Warwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Warwick Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Warwick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Warwick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Warwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Warwick Lane does offer parking.
Does 2102 Warwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Warwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Warwick Lane have a pool?
No, 2102 Warwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Warwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2102 Warwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Warwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Warwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2102 Warwick Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity