3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Park Hill
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 203 · Avail. now
$910
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft
Unit 302 · Avail. now
$1,020
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Whispering Pines.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Park at Whispering Pines, where residents can enjoy the sparkling swimming and wading pool, cook out in the courtyard at the grills, picnic tables or run around our playground. Our one and two bedroom floor plans include central air, well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25 and public transportation as well as great shopping, restaurants and the best nature has to offer outside your door!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person over the age of 18 year
Deposit: One bedroom $200 Two bedroom$300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $25
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does The Park at Whispering Pines have any available units?
The Park at Whispering Pines has 2 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.