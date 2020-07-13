All apartments in Colorado Springs
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
The Park at Whispering Pines
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Park at Whispering Pines

Open Now until 5:30pm
3030 E Fountain Blvd · (719) 888-3435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$910

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Whispering Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to The Park at Whispering Pines, where residents can enjoy the sparkling swimming and wading pool, cook out in the courtyard at the grills, picnic tables or run around our playground. Our one and two bedroom floor plans include central air, well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25 and public transportation as well as great shopping, restaurants and the best nature has to offer outside your door!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person over the age of 18 year
Deposit: One bedroom $200 Two bedroom$300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $25
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Park at Whispering Pines have any available units?
The Park at Whispering Pines has 2 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Whispering Pines have?
Some of The Park at Whispering Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Whispering Pines currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Whispering Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Whispering Pines pet-friendly?
No, The Park at Whispering Pines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does The Park at Whispering Pines offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Whispering Pines offers parking.
Does The Park at Whispering Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Park at Whispering Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Whispering Pines have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Whispering Pines has a pool.
Does The Park at Whispering Pines have accessible units?
No, The Park at Whispering Pines does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Whispering Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Whispering Pines has units with dishwashers.

