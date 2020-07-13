Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard playground pool bbq/grill parking 24hr gym on-site laundry key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to The Park at Whispering Pines, where residents can enjoy the sparkling swimming and wading pool, cook out in the courtyard at the grills, picnic tables or run around our playground. Our one and two bedroom floor plans include central air, well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25 and public transportation as well as great shopping, restaurants and the best nature has to offer outside your door!