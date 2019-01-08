All apartments in Colorado Springs
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
13 Pourtales Rd
13 Pourtales Rd

13 Pourtales Road · No Longer Available
Location

13 Pourtales Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Pourtales Rd have any available units?
13 Pourtales Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Pourtales Rd have?
Some of 13 Pourtales Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Pourtales Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13 Pourtales Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Pourtales Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Pourtales Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13 Pourtales Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13 Pourtales Rd does offer parking.
Does 13 Pourtales Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Pourtales Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Pourtales Rd have a pool?
No, 13 Pourtales Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13 Pourtales Rd have accessible units?
No, 13 Pourtales Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Pourtales Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Pourtales Rd has units with dishwashers.
