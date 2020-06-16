All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1260 Canoe Creek Drive

1260 Canoe Creek Drive · (719) 579-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1260 Canoe Creek Drive · Avail. Jul 16

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen. You'll also find a formal dining room, front room, and roomy living room with gas fireplace. Main level has a half bath and generous laundry room space. Spacious basement layout w/great room, over-sized bedroom, and private bath w/generous closet space.
Upper level master suite w/ mountain views, 5 piece bath, & very generous walk-in closet. 2 additional upper level bedrooms with hall bath.

Please contact Allison at 719.551.0999 for showing or more information.

(RLNE3872475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive have any available units?
1260 Canoe Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive have?
Some of 1260 Canoe Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Canoe Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Canoe Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Canoe Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 Canoe Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1260 Canoe Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Canoe Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1260 Canoe Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1260 Canoe Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Canoe Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Canoe Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
