1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen. You'll also find a formal dining room, front room, and roomy living room with gas fireplace. Main level has a half bath and generous laundry room space. Spacious basement layout w/great room, over-sized bedroom, and private bath w/generous closet space.

Upper level master suite w/ mountain views, 5 piece bath, & very generous walk-in closet. 2 additional upper level bedrooms with hall bath.



Please contact Allison at 719.551.0999 for showing or more information.



(RLNE3872475)