stratmoor hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor Hills, Stratmoor, CO
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
21 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3695 Strawberry Fields C
3695 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
3695 Strawberry Fields C Available 08/17/20 Ground level, end unit condo available in gated community! - Property features an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4312 Ericson Dr. - 1
4312 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
LEAD BASED PAINT DISCLOSURE REQUIRED Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available soon! Decent sized kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of storage/counter space, coin operated laundry on property, open layout for living room and bedrooms are
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Sinton Avenue
525 Sinton Avenue, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2513 sqft
525 Sinton Avenue Available 07/24/20 525 Sinton Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stratmoor Hills with fantastic view of mountains and city. Located on cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E
3710 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1137 sqft
This upper level unit features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, storage unit, and single car carport.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1241 Eastmeadow Dr
1241 Eastmeadow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
Close to Fort Carson! Southwest - Cheyenne Meadows area Rancher. Approx. 1,110 total and finished sq ft.Includes kitchen appliances and wood burning fireplace. Three bedrooms and two full baths all on one level.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3827 Glenhurst ST
3827 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1740 sqft
3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1719 S Canoe Creek Drive
1719 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1078 Scarlet Oak Dr.
1078 Scarlet Oak Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2524 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Cheyenne Meadows! Kitchen opens to dining room and living room; master bedroom on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Stratmoor Hills
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4355 Reginold Court
4355 Reginold Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4001 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND UNIQUE HOME IN CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT 12!!! SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CITY LIGHTS AND MOUNTAINS!!!!!! Formal Living & Dining Rooms PLUS Family Room With High Ceilings, All On Main Level! Four Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Crown Point Drive
717 Crown Point Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2168 sqft
Great 3 Bed/3 Bath End Unit Townhome In Country Club Village! - This rancher boast master on the main w/private bath, living room w/fireplace, built-in shelves, kitchen/dining combo, 1/2 bath and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3111 Broadmoor Valley Road - 1, Unit C
3111 Broadmoor Valley Road, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1628 sqft
Great 2nd floor, end unit condo located in the Villa Pourtales Community is ready to welcome you home. This bright, open upper-level unit features tons of natural light and mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
850 Quail Lake Cir
850 Quail Lake Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2117 sqft
Spectacular view off of deck and a large fenced backyard are just a couple of the advantages of this beautiful home near Quail Lake! This three level property features central air conditioning, a wood burning fireplace, and jetted bathtub in the
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor Hills
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.