Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Flats at Pine Cliff

4760 Rusina Rd · (719) 220-8731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Venetian Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4770-305 · Avail. Jul 18

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 4710-302 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 4740-407 · Avail. Jul 28

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4770-401 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 4730-308 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 4770-208 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats at Pine Cliff.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
elevator
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF

These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things. Close to the foothills, enjoy beautiful mountain views as you work out in our 24-hour gym or stroll the manicured lawns. Conveniently located right off the highway, your commute will be shorter so you'll have more time to enjoy all the perks of being at home. Choose a one- or two-bedroom apartment home and come see life from a relaxing new perspective.

Close to the city and the foothills, these apartments in Colorado Springs offer you breathtaking Colorado scenery and quick access to work, shopping, and entertainment. Large patios and balconies welcome in Colorado's sunshine and our covered outdoor pool and 24-hour gym make it easy to get your workout in. There is also Cambio Yoga, Camino massage and a 24-Hour Fitness nearby to add to your wellness regime. Big closets and spacious floor plans help you and all the things you love fit in perfectly and manicured lawns give the entire community a park-like feeling. Plus, covered parking is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom and $400 for 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Restrictions apply, please call for details
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Interior hall storages available for a monthly fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flats at Pine Cliff have any available units?
Flats at Pine Cliff has 11 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Flats at Pine Cliff have?
Some of Flats at Pine Cliff's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at Pine Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at Pine Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats at Pine Cliff pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at Pine Cliff is pet friendly.
Does Flats at Pine Cliff offer parking?
Yes, Flats at Pine Cliff offers parking.
Does Flats at Pine Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Flats at Pine Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at Pine Cliff have a pool?
Yes, Flats at Pine Cliff has a pool.
Does Flats at Pine Cliff have accessible units?
No, Flats at Pine Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does Flats at Pine Cliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats at Pine Cliff has units with dishwashers.
