All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 4665 South Flanders Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
4665 South Flanders Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4665 South Flanders Street

4665 South Flanders Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4665 South Flanders Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Centennial! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. With a spacious, private backyard you can enjoy those beautiful summer days outside! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 South Flanders Street have any available units?
4665 South Flanders Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 4665 South Flanders Street currently offering any rent specials?
4665 South Flanders Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 South Flanders Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4665 South Flanders Street is pet friendly.
Does 4665 South Flanders Street offer parking?
No, 4665 South Flanders Street does not offer parking.
Does 4665 South Flanders Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 South Flanders Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 South Flanders Street have a pool?
No, 4665 South Flanders Street does not have a pool.
Does 4665 South Flanders Street have accessible units?
No, 4665 South Flanders Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 South Flanders Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 South Flanders Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 South Flanders Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4665 South Flanders Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs