Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Palmer Inverness

324 Inverness Drive South · (833) 247-4895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO 80112
Inverness

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-002 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 09-202 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 04-302 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 03-006 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Unit 03-201 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palmer Inverness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
golf room
guest parking
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center. The area surrounding The Palmer is a walkable community with easy access to recreational, cultural, and retail amenities.Our community offers designer touches including wood-style flooring, high-end appliances, modern countertops and walk-in closets. The amenity space includes a community clubhouse and oversized clubroom with community dining area, full kitchen, and wireless connectivity. Other Palmer amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa with sundeck, communal social areas, and an outdoor deck connecting to the community kitchen, and private garages. The amenity space also connects to nearby John Derry Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 1x1 and $200 2x2
Move-in Fees: Utility set up fee $10
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 first pet, $100 second pet
limit: 3
rent: $35
restrictions: No weight restrictions - restricted breeds are Rottwielier, Alaskan Malamute, Dobermans, Akita, Chow, Presa Canarios, Shaffordshire Terrier, Pitbull or any Pitbull mix
Parking Details: Surface parking and garages both direct access and indirect acess.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Palmer Inverness have any available units?
The Palmer Inverness has 20 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Palmer Inverness have?
Some of The Palmer Inverness's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palmer Inverness currently offering any rent specials?
The Palmer Inverness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palmer Inverness pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness is pet friendly.
Does The Palmer Inverness offer parking?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness offers parking.
Does The Palmer Inverness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palmer Inverness have a pool?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness has a pool.
Does The Palmer Inverness have accessible units?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness has accessible units.
Does The Palmer Inverness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness has units with dishwashers.
Does The Palmer Inverness have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Palmer Inverness has units with air conditioning.

