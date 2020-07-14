The Palmer Inverness.

Amenities
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center. The area surrounding The Palmer is a walkable community with easy access to recreational, cultural, and retail amenities.Our community offers designer touches including wood-style flooring, high-end appliances, modern countertops and walk-in closets. The amenity space includes a community clubhouse and oversized clubroom with community dining area, full kitchen, and wireless connectivity. Other Palmer amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa with sundeck, communal social areas, and an outdoor deck connecting to the community kitchen, and private garages. The amenity space also connects to nearby John Derry Park.