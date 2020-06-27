All apartments in Aurora
3159 South Nepal Way
3159 South Nepal Way

3159 South Nepal Way · No Longer Available
Location

3159 South Nepal Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 27th and up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

Don't miss this amazing newly constructed two-story home just minutes from Buckley AFB and miles of scenic trails! Situated right next to the boundary of the Plains Conservation Center this home is in close proximity to Southlands Shopping Center, with quick access to E-470, I-225, and I-70. This rental includes access to community parks, playgrounds, and a community pool. Owner pays the HOA, and the solar lease, meaning your electric bills will be incredibly low each month! (renter to connect the solar box to their internet for discount)

Step inside this air-conditioned home and you will immediately notice the extended hardwood flooring and large open entertaining areas. Nice open flow from the family room with gas fireplace all the way to the eat-in kitchen. The updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, a large center island, and all stainless steel appliances. The large gas stove is a cooks dream that will make entertaining a breeze. A study on the main floor could double as a non-conforming bedroom. Also on the main floor is a 1/2 bath and laundry room with included high-end washer and dryer. The laundry leads out to an immense 3 car garage.

Walking upstairs you will find a carefully planned out level with all bedrooms having an attached bath (large master with 5 piece suite, small master, and two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath).

The unfinished basement is very large with room for all your extra belongings and the unfenced backyard is large and perfect for children and entertaining.

Military welcome. Don't miss this rental, call us today to come and take a look.

[the rest of the ad will list the amenities and how to contact us for a showing, below is a sample.]

Pets - 2 Dogs (up to 80 lbs)
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -3 Car Garage Attached
Basement - Full
School District - Aurora

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

