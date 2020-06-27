3159 South Nepal Way

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as September 27th and up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



Don't miss this amazing newly constructed two-story home just minutes from Buckley AFB and miles of scenic trails! Situated right next to the boundary of the Plains Conservation Center this home is in close proximity to Southlands Shopping Center, with quick access to E-470, I-225, and I-70. This rental includes access to community parks, playgrounds, and a community pool. Owner pays the HOA, and the solar lease, meaning your electric bills will be incredibly low each month! (renter to connect the solar box to their internet for discount)



Step inside this air-conditioned home and you will immediately notice the extended hardwood flooring and large open entertaining areas. Nice open flow from the family room with gas fireplace all the way to the eat-in kitchen. The updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, a large center island, and all stainless steel appliances. The large gas stove is a cooks dream that will make entertaining a breeze. A study on the main floor could double as a non-conforming bedroom. Also on the main floor is a 1/2 bath and laundry room with included high-end washer and dryer. The laundry leads out to an immense 3 car garage.



Walking upstairs you will find a carefully planned out level with all bedrooms having an attached bath (large master with 5 piece suite, small master, and two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath).



The unfinished basement is very large with room for all your extra belongings and the unfenced backyard is large and perfect for children and entertaining.



Military welcome. Don't miss this rental, call us today to come and take a look.



