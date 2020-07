Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport dog park internet cafe

The Grove at City Center Apartments in Aurora, CO offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. The Grove at City Center boasts a convenient location near I-225 with easy access into Denver Tech Center, the University of Denver in Aurora, and minutes from Cherry Creek. The community is gated and offers a park-like setting with walking paths and beautiful landscaping throughout. Enjoy our new clubhouse with a fully equipped fitness center, business center and lounge all over looking our gorgeous pool. We look forward to finding your next apartment home where service is priority, prices are reasonable and living is convenient.