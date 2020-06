Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Planning on undergoing a FULL REMODEL! This beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It boasts 1,527 square feet. Multiple hiking trails are just moments away, Eldorado Park and Pagosa Park are located right around the corner. Enjoy a variety of different cuisines at the Seven Hills Plaza.