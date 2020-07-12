/
aurora knolls at hutchinson heights
125 Apartments for rent in Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights, Aurora, CO
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
18 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
1 Unit Available
3459 S Uravan Way
3459 South Uravan Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,008
900 sqft
Transferring my lease from April to November Its up to the new lease holder if they want to renew after November Need to find somebody by February 15 so please contact me with any questions! Apartment is in waterfield court there is a pool and gym
1 Unit Available
2706 South Sedalia Street
2706 South Sedalia Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with a detached two-car garage. This two-story home is located in the Aurora Knolls neighborhood and is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Living room features a gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
17885 E. Bethany Place
17885 East Bethany Place, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
802 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Home for rent in Aurora Knolls - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4afe349b-de13-400b-89a9-783745549086 This is a wonderful home located in Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Verified
$
52 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified
18 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified
4 Units Available
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
1 Unit Available
1990 S. Ouray St
1990 South Ouray Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
1990 S. Ouray St Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home available! More pictures coming soon! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home.
1 Unit Available
17122 E Kent Dr
17122 East Kent Drive, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1812 sqft
17122 E Kent Dr Available 07/15/20 Fresh Home with Cherry Creek School District - Updated and Upgraded- This lovely four bedroom, two bathroom home with two car attached garage features vaulted ceilings in the living room, beautiful kitchen with
1 Unit Available
3121 South Kalispell Street
3121 South Kalispell Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
This beautifully renovated, spacious house located in Aurora, CO 80013. Has a hardwood floors all around the house, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor and one bedroom and 1,5 bathrooms downstairs.
1 Unit Available
17233 East Kenyon Drive
17233 East Kenyon Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2148 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath single-family home, on a quiet cul-de-sac, large back yard, only a 1/4 block from the elementary school! Extra parking in the over-sized driveway and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1785 S. Pitkin Street #A
1785 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Grnd Level Condo! - Great 2 bed 2 bath ground level condo at Brittany Highlands.
1 Unit Available
18836 E. Linvale Place
18836 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Home on Corner Lot Features New Flooring Throughout! EZ Access E470 & Buckley AFB! Cherry Creek School District.
1 Unit Available
2287 S. Jasper Way Unit B
2287 South Jasper Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
2287 S.
1 Unit Available
18939 E Warren Cir
18939 East Warren Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Bright and Clean 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath condo - Property Id: 316724 Updated, bright and clean 2 Bed + 2 Full Baths condo unit - $1550 2nd Floor Huge private covered balcony Detached 1 car garage and lots of non-covered parking space in front of the
Results within 5 miles of Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Verified
10 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
Verified
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Verified
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Verified
6 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified
10 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified
8 Units Available
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$990
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
Verified
7 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified
12 Units Available
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Verified
3 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
