Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1588 Lima St

Location

1588 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/391241609a ---- The apartments at Park 16, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offer spacious 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, on-site laundry, and free off-street parking. Select apartments have been updated with new flooring, paint and carpeting. The kitchens feature an electric cooktop, oven, and disposal, with dishwasher and microwave in select units. 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight of 65 lbs each. Located in northwest Aurora, Park 16 Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It&rsquo;s also just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Lima St have any available units?
1588 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 Lima St have?
Some of 1588 Lima St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 1588 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 1588 Lima St offers parking.
Does 1588 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 Lima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Lima St have a pool?
Yes, 1588 Lima St has a pool.
Does 1588 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 1588 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 Lima St has units with dishwashers.

