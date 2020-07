Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ranch style home with finished basement! Offering 3 beds on the main level, along with 2 baths, a family room, formal dining and eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. The full finished basement features a large rec room, two additional bedrooms and a half bath. Located in the quiet neighborhood close to Cherry Creek Reservoir and Park, shopping and within minutes from major routes including I-225!!!