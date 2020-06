Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

This 1284 square foot two story single-family home is located in The Villas at Aurora Highlands. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 12 bathrooms. The large master suite has high ceilings and a walk-in closet with plenty of sunshine. Home also features a 2 car attached garage, and ample parking in the rear. New flooring and carpet just installed. Call to schedule your showing today!