14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921

14825 Sable Cove · No Longer Available
Location

14825 Sable Cove, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
.
Very NICE One-Bedroom, One Full-Bath Condo ~ Spacious & Open ~ on the 2nd Floor overlooking Nicely Landscaped Yard ~ New Carpet and Tile ~ Kitchen has New Appliances ~ there is a nice Fireplace to Keep you Cozy in the Winter ~ Relax on the Large Balcony ~ Washer and Dryer in Unit ~ Sorry, no pets.

Great Location: Close to Aurora Mall and I-225 ~ 20-min to DTC, 4 miles to Anschutz/Fitzsimons Medical Campus, easy access to DIA.

LOCATION: 14852 E. Kentucky Dr - in the SABLE COVE Condominium Community.
AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $995/month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $995
TERM: 12 to 14 month lease
(no pets, no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 have any available units?
14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 have?
Some of 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 currently offering any rent specials?
14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 pet-friendly?
No, 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 offer parking?
No, 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 does not offer parking.
Does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 have a pool?
No, 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 does not have a pool.
Does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 have accessible units?
No, 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 does not have accessible units.
Does 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921 does not have units with dishwashers.

