14825 E Kentucky Dr # 921

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Very NICE One-Bedroom, One Full-Bath Condo ~ Spacious & Open ~ on the 2nd Floor overlooking Nicely Landscaped Yard ~ New Carpet and Tile ~ Kitchen has New Appliances ~ there is a nice Fireplace to Keep you Cozy in the Winter ~ Relax on the Large Balcony ~ Washer and Dryer in Unit ~ Sorry, no pets.



Great Location: Close to Aurora Mall and I-225 ~ 20-min to DTC, 4 miles to Anschutz/Fitzsimons Medical Campus, easy access to DIA.



LOCATION: 14852 E. Kentucky Dr - in the SABLE COVE Condominium Community.

AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $995/month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $995

TERM: 12 to 14 month lease

(no pets, no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.