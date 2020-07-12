214 Apartments for rent in City Center, Aurora, CO

/
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
20 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41am
6 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,079
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
14951 East Gill Avenue
14951 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1637 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2.5 story townhome in Village At City Center will welcome you with 1,665 square feet of living space! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, and a breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of City Center
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,148
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
5 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
17 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
15 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 S Joplin Cir
815 South Joplin Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1946 sqft
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
855 S. Kalispell #102
855 South Kalispell Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1029 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with 9 foot ceilings! - You will be proud to call this condo your home and the envy of your family and friends ! *Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 Baths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
427 South Memphis Way
427 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint. * Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area. * Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring. * Central AC.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1558 South Laredo Court
1558 South Laredo Court, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please use email link for showing appointments.This two bedroom, 1.5 bath, home has recently been painted and had had new carpet and vinyl installed.There is an additional basement room with bath that can be used as a study or perhaps a bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16206 E. Alaska Place #E
16206 East Alaska Place, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
16206 E. Alaska Place #E Available 07/28/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, TWO STORY TOWNHOME, VAULTED CEILINGS, REMODELED KITCHEN! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/21) Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1213 S. Wheeling Way
1213 South Wheeling Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
889 sqft
Mountain view, remodeled 2bd 1ba townhome - Now here is one that will pull your heart strings!!! Simply awesome place to call home! This **NEWLY UPDATED** 2 story lives like a single family and features newer Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless
