Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12265 E. Kentucky Ave.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

12265 E. Kentucky Ave.

12265 East Kentucky Avenue · (720) 357-6655
Location

12265 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Renovated 3 Bed Home in AURORA!!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
Welcome Home! This three bedroom two bath home is a must see! Beautiful updates and finishes around every corner! From the entrance, you'll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open living room floor plan and beautiful kitchen! New Spacious cabinets, quartz countertops, and all Stainless Steel Appliances. Off of the kitchen is a separate dining area with access to the back patio from the slider. Down the hall, you'll find two bedrooms, a beautifully remodeled bathroom and Master Bedroom with private 1/2 bathroom. In the basement, you'll find newer carpet and paint, a Large Family room, Laundry room and large maintenance room! Washer/Dryer included along with attached one car garage!! Enjoy a backyard BBQ in this great sized yard! Fantastic location! Near I-225 for an easy commute, shopping, restaurants and more!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3540773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. have any available units?
12265 E. Kentucky Ave. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. have?
Some of 12265 E. Kentucky Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12265 E. Kentucky Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. does offer parking.
Does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. have a pool?
No, 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12265 E. Kentucky Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
