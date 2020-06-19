12265 E. Kentucky Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Newly Renovated 3 Bed Home in AURORA!!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

Welcome Home! This three bedroom two bath home is a must see! Beautiful updates and finishes around every corner! From the entrance, you'll find beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Open living room floor plan and beautiful kitchen! New Spacious cabinets, quartz countertops, and all Stainless Steel Appliances. Off of the kitchen is a separate dining area with access to the back patio from the slider. Down the hall, you'll find two bedrooms, a beautifully remodeled bathroom and Master Bedroom with private 1/2 bathroom. In the basement, you'll find newer carpet and paint, a Large Family room, Laundry room and large maintenance room! Washer/Dryer included along with attached one car garage!! Enjoy a backyard BBQ in this great sized yard! Fantastic location! Near I-225 for an easy commute, shopping, restaurants and more!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE3540773)