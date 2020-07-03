11300 E 16th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf940cc07a ---- The apartments at Park 16, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offer spacious 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, on-site laundry, and free off-street parking. Select apartments have been updated with new flooring, paint and carpeting. The kitchens feature an electric cooktop, oven, and disposal, with dishwasher and microwave in select units. 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight of 65 lbs each. Located in northwest Aurora, Park 16 Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It’s also just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.