Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

11296 E. Dakota Avenue Available 08/03/20 4 Bed 2 Bath In the Cherry Creek School District - Welcome To This Amazing Home In The Queensborough Subdivision In The Cherry Creek School District. This Split Level Home Has The Kitchen Looking Out Into The Large & Grassy Backyard With Plenty Of Room To Play. Lots Of Natural Light In All The Rooms And A One Car Garage. There Is A Large Deck In The Back To Enjoy The Out Doors. Short Walk To Expo Park.



This home Is Professionally Managed By Jonathan Oliver Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



