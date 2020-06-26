All apartments in Santa Monica
937 19th Street

937 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

937 19th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled from top bottom this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit in a very desirable Santa Monica neighborhood. Enjoy the best California has to offer being close to the beach, easy access to dinning and entertainment. Unit comes with brand new stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. All of the upgrades were hand chosen and features a clean line design. This unit only has 1 shared wall with a neighbor. This won't last, get your slice of heaven before it's gone. Call Jerome to schedule your appointment to view this amazing unit 310-614-5326

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 19th Street have any available units?
937 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 937 19th Street have?
Some of 937 19th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
937 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 937 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 937 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 937 19th Street offers parking.
Does 937 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 19th Street have a pool?
No, 937 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 937 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 937 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 937 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
