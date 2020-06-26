937 19th Street

Amenities

Fully remodeled from top bottom this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit in a very desirable Santa Monica neighborhood. Enjoy the best California has to offer being close to the beach, easy access to dinning and entertainment. Unit comes with brand new stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. All of the upgrades were hand chosen and features a clean line design. This unit only has 1 shared wall with a neighbor. This won't last, get your slice of heaven before it's gone. Call Jerome to schedule your appointment to view this amazing unit 310-614-5326