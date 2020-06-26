843 15th St 1

Amenities

Ultra luxe, unique, airy, townhome condo i - Property Id: 133953



Ultra luxe, unique, airy, (probably the largest in Santa Monica) townhouse! This beauty opens up to a formal entry way, with office/study on the left, formal living room on right with high ceilings, formal dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash, maple wood cabinets, breakfast area. Beautiful marble floors throughout. Crown molding. 3 patios to soak up the sweet sun: one in front, one on the side, and one in front of the breakfast area. Upstairs features bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk in closets in each. The large master suite has high ceilings, private balcony, 2 large walk-in closets, double sinks, jacuzzi, shower/steam room in one. Bottom floor is the 4th bedroom which can be used as an entertainment room. Built in central vacuum unit. Get all your essentials done by foot as Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peets, Yogaworks, Beaming, Drybar, R&D Kitchen, Sweetgreen, Planet Blue are 1 block away. Short walk to the beach, 3rd St. Quiet street.

No Pets Allowed



