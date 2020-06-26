All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

843 15th St 1

843 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

843 15th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Ultra luxe, unique, airy, townhome condo i - Property Id: 133953

Ultra luxe, unique, airy, (probably the largest in Santa Monica) townhouse! This beauty opens up to a formal entry way, with office/study on the left, formal living room on right with high ceilings, formal dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counter tops and backsplash, maple wood cabinets, breakfast area. Beautiful marble floors throughout. Crown molding. 3 patios to soak up the sweet sun: one in front, one on the side, and one in front of the breakfast area. Upstairs features bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk in closets in each. The large master suite has high ceilings, private balcony, 2 large walk-in closets, double sinks, jacuzzi, shower/steam room in one. Bottom floor is the 4th bedroom which can be used as an entertainment room. Built in central vacuum unit. Get all your essentials done by foot as Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peets, Yogaworks, Beaming, Drybar, R&D Kitchen, Sweetgreen, Planet Blue are 1 block away. Short walk to the beach, 3rd St. Quiet street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133953p
Property Id 133953

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 15th St 1 have any available units?
843 15th St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 843 15th St 1 have?
Some of 843 15th St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 15th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
843 15th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 15th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 843 15th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 843 15th St 1 offer parking?
No, 843 15th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 843 15th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 15th St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 15th St 1 have a pool?
No, 843 15th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 843 15th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 843 15th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 843 15th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 15th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 15th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 15th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
