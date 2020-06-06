All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2616 3rd St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

2616 3rd St

2616 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2616 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

garage
bike storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Amazing opportunity to live near the beach in an apartment - the Owners Unit - with an extraordinary exclusive garden behind gates. Large Great Room with
Cooks Kitchen an open floor Combo with a large separate bedrooms, mosaic tiled bathroom with tub and separate shower. 6 month lease only while owner is abroad. Fully furnished including all furnishings, gas, electricity, WiFi, cable, water, 1 street parking pass, 1 off street parking space, gardener, bike storage in garage, inside unit laundry, dedicated EV Plug. The unit is Available as of 11.24.2019 immediately. FURNISHED LEASE IS AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTHS ONLY while the owner who lives there is out of town. No pets no smoking of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 3rd St have any available units?
2616 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2616 3rd St have?
Some of 2616 3rd St's amenities include garage, bike storage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2616 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2616 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2616 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2616 3rd St offers parking.
Does 2616 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 3rd St have a pool?
No, 2616 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2616 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2616 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

