2616 3rd St

Amenities

garage bike storage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking bike storage garage internet access

Amazing opportunity to live near the beach in an apartment - the Owners Unit - with an extraordinary exclusive garden behind gates. Large Great Room with

Cooks Kitchen an open floor Combo with a large separate bedrooms, mosaic tiled bathroom with tub and separate shower. 6 month lease only while owner is abroad. Fully furnished including all furnishings, gas, electricity, WiFi, cable, water, 1 street parking pass, 1 off street parking space, gardener, bike storage in garage, inside unit laundry, dedicated EV Plug. The unit is Available as of 11.24.2019 immediately. FURNISHED LEASE IS AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTHS ONLY while the owner who lives there is out of town. No pets no smoking of any kind.