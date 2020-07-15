/
CSUN
45 Apartments For Rent Near California State University-Northridge
26 Units Available
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
106 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
16 Units Available
Northridge
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
900 sqft
NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus.
40 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
244 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
5 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,047
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
6 Units Available
Northridge
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,890
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
4 Units Available
Northridge
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS Superior offers lovely 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Northridge, just a few blocks away from CSUN! Cat friendly, this controlled-access entry building has an elevator and garage parking.
5 Units Available
Northridge
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
1 Unit Available
Northridge
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1607 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with custom flooring and walk-in closets. Community highlights include a 24-hour gym, courtyard and grill area. Near California State University, Northridge. Easy access to I-405.
5 Units Available
Northridge
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
2 Units Available
Northridge
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1443 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom townhomes near Northridge Fashion Center Mall. Amenities include fireplaces, attached garages, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Tenants have use of the pool, playground, gym, and business center. Small dogs and cats allowed.
4 Units Available
Reseda
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1446 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with distinctive finishes and Mediterranean architecture. Parking available. Enjoy the coffee bar on-site. Have easy access to Ventura Freeway. Hike at nearby Topanga State Park during free time.
4 Units Available
Reseda
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1097 sqft
The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail.
3 Units Available
Northridge
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,501
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
2 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
6 Units Available
Northridge
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
975 sqft
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
1 Unit Available
Northridge
18425 Malden St
18425 Malden Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2 beds and 2 baths + Washer/Dryer included in this unit. Get a 1 month free on a 13 month lease going on now! NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS, IN-PERSON DISTANT TOURS, AND SELF TOURS! Apply on www.coastlinerea.com Pet Friendly Spacious Apartments.
1 Unit Available
Northridge
9000 Vanalden Avenue
9000 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2br/3ba 1458 ft2 Northbrooke townhouse is now available. This townhouse has vaulted ceilings, and engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The large master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
Northridge
17809 Halsted St. #207
17809 Halsted Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
990 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! 2+2 w/parking, pool + spa, gym + more! (17809 Halsted) - Upper level Northridge condo available FOR LEASE and MOVE-IN READY! Features include: 2BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1000 SQF; living room w/fireplace + balcony; formal dining
1 Unit Available
Northridge
18532 Mayall Street
18532 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
An Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Newly Remodeled, Townhome Minutes From Cal State Northridge (CSUN) is Available Now! It has a nice Granite counter-top Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher all included.
1 Unit Available
Reseda
6924 Etiwanda Ave
6924 Etiwanda Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1013 sqft
Fully Renovated Home, WD Flr, Washer Dryer, - Property Id: 162863 Fully Renovated Home 2 Beds 2 Baths Wood Laminate Flooring Central AC/Heat Quartz Counter tops Stainless Appliances Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Washer Dryer Fireplace &
1 Unit Available
Reseda
17961 Lull Street
17961 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1126 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home, located on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining area, and entertainer's backyard.