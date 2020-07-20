2438 Ashland Ave

Amenities
Three bedroom, one bathroom - Property Id: 129024
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Large backyard with tenant occupied guesthouse. Refrigerator, stove, oven, small dishwasher, and microwave included. Hardwood and tile floors throughout most of the property. Recently installed hardwood flooring in living room and lower bedroom. Washer and Dryer included. Driveway parking and additional permit parking. Will possibly consider one dog. Shared backyard with access to BBQ and outdoor furniture. Down the street from Cloverfield Park. Great public transportation. Close to Trader Joe's, restaurants, and Ocean Park. Short distance from the beach. Great schools close by like SMC, Grant School, John Adams, and UCLA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129024p
(RLNE5015719)