Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2438 Ashland Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2438 Ashland Ave

2438 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2438 Ashland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom, one bathroom - Property Id: 129024

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Large backyard with tenant occupied guesthouse. Refrigerator, stove, oven, small dishwasher, and microwave included. Hardwood and tile floors throughout most of the property. Recently installed hardwood flooring in living room and lower bedroom. Washer and Dryer included. Driveway parking and additional permit parking. Will possibly consider one dog. Shared backyard with access to BBQ and outdoor furniture. Down the street from Cloverfield Park. Great public transportation. Close to Trader Joe's, restaurants, and Ocean Park. Short distance from the beach. Great schools close by like SMC, Grant School, John Adams, and UCLA.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129024p
Property Id 129024

(RLNE5015719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Ashland Ave have any available units?
2438 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2438 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 2438 Ashland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2438 Ashland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2438 Ashland Ave offers parking.
Does 2438 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 Ashland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 2438 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2438 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2438 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 Ashland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 Ashland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
