2417 Arizona Avenue

Amenities
Prime location in Santa Monica and close to all shopping and restaurants
Location! Location! Location! Fourplex Unit / Private Patio / PRIME LOCATION! Front units Permit Parking. Laundromat just 1 block away. Cozy and charming renovated in prime Santa Monica location 1 block south of Wilshire. Walking distance to shopping, parks, and markets. Bike to beach. Light and bright. Front and back private entry to unit. Gas Heater. Fresh paint, New blinds, New kitchen countertops, kitchen sink, and brand new stove. Newly renovated bathroom. New ceiling fans installed within the living room and bedroom. Large private patio. Square footage is approximate.