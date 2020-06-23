All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1934 18TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1934 18TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1934 18TH Street

1934 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1934 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPERB ONE AND TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING DECOR. FANTASTIC REMODEL. These stunning apartments are in the heart of Santa Monica. Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with all steel appliances and stone counter tops. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Fully tiled modern Bathroom. AC, Heat, Laundry, Secure garage parking.The photos are of various available units. Any interested tenants or agents must view the unit in person before submitting an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 18TH Street have any available units?
1934 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1934 18TH Street have?
Some of 1934 18TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 18TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1934 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1934 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1934 18TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1934 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 18TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1934 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1934 18TH Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles