1934 18TH Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SUPERB ONE AND TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING DECOR. FANTASTIC REMODEL. These stunning apartments are in the heart of Santa Monica. Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with all steel appliances and stone counter tops. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Fully tiled modern Bathroom. AC, Heat, Laundry, Secure garage parking.The photos are of various available units. Any interested tenants or agents must view the unit in person before submitting an application.