All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1426 Pearl St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1426 Pearl St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1426 Pearl St

1426 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1426 Pearl Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Available now hardwood floors Apartment within walking distance of SMC. This unit comes with Stove and Fridge.

Nearby schools include Will Rogers Elementary School, John Adams Middle School and Smmusd Community Day. The closest grocery stores are Yummy.com - We Deliver in About 30 Minutes!, Thyme Cafe and Market and Bob's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Rocco's Cheesecake, Tlight boba and Treats Frozen Yogurt & Ice Bar. Nearby restaurants include Foster's Freeze, Pork E. Pines and Barbeque Gardens. 1426 Pearl St is near Virginia Avenue Park, Joslyn Park and Memorial Park.

Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

(RLNE2944465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Pearl St have any available units?
1426 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1426 Pearl St have?
Some of 1426 Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Pearl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1426 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Pearl St does offer parking.
Does 1426 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1426 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1426 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Pearl St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles