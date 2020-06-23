Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Available now hardwood floors Apartment within walking distance of SMC. This unit comes with Stove and Fridge.



Nearby schools include Will Rogers Elementary School, John Adams Middle School and Smmusd Community Day. The closest grocery stores are Yummy.com - We Deliver in About 30 Minutes!, Thyme Cafe and Market and Bob's Market. Nearby coffee shops include Rocco's Cheesecake, Tlight boba and Treats Frozen Yogurt & Ice Bar. Nearby restaurants include Foster's Freeze, Pork E. Pines and Barbeque Gardens. 1426 Pearl St is near Virginia Avenue Park, Joslyn Park and Memorial Park.



Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



(RLNE2944465)