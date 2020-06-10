All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street

1333 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1333 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed / 2 bath Private Condo for Rent in Santa Monica - 2bed/2bath condo with 1 gated secure parking spot. Extra storage. Washer/Dryer in unit. Dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator, granite counter-tops, laminate hardwood floors throughout.

This upstairs level corner unit condo is situated in a courtyard style complex with beautiful lush landscaping. It is conveniently located in the heart of Santa Monica. Just blocks to the acclaimed McKinley Elementary School and Whole Foods.

Newly fresh paint, rich wood cabinets, hardwood floors, tile, large living room and private patio. A spacious condo with two bedrooms and two baths and laundry in unit. One gated parking space is included.

Short distance to Bristol Farms, Milo Olive, Water Gardens, Colorado Center, and the upcoming Expo line along Olympic Blvd. Close enough to enjoy the benefits of living in Santa Monica yet removed just enough to have some privacy and quiet feel a community provides.

12 month lease

(RLNE4585426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have any available units?
1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have?
Some of 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street does offer parking.
Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have a pool?
No, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles