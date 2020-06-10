1333 Yale #6 - Single Unit 1333 Yale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bed / 2 bath Private Condo for Rent in Santa Monica - 2bed/2bath condo with 1 gated secure parking spot. Extra storage. Washer/Dryer in unit. Dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, refrigerator, granite counter-tops, laminate hardwood floors throughout.



This upstairs level corner unit condo is situated in a courtyard style complex with beautiful lush landscaping. It is conveniently located in the heart of Santa Monica. Just blocks to the acclaimed McKinley Elementary School and Whole Foods.



Newly fresh paint, rich wood cabinets, hardwood floors, tile, large living room and private patio. A spacious condo with two bedrooms and two baths and laundry in unit. One gated parking space is included.



Short distance to Bristol Farms, Milo Olive, Water Gardens, Colorado Center, and the upcoming Expo line along Olympic Blvd. Close enough to enjoy the benefits of living in Santa Monica yet removed just enough to have some privacy and quiet feel a community provides.



12 month lease



(RLNE4585426)