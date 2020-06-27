All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1314 17TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1314 17TH Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:35 PM

1314 17TH Street

1314 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1314 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally situated in Santa Monica, minutes to the Pier, Beach and Third Street, walkable to Expo Line. Enter this updated 2 bedroom townhouse, high ceilings accented with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and fireplace; pass through the living area with porcelain tile, small steps to dining area with hardwood, kitchen with adjacent skylight covered enclosed atrium. Updated kitchen with designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances w/ wine fridge, and quartz-stone countertops. Upstairs master suite includes two spacious closet areas with remodeled master bath w/ river stone shower floors. Laundry area incl. new washer and dryer. Second bedroom includes full bath and closets, with plantation shutters bringing in greenery and natural light. Front door is directly accessible from the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 17TH Street have any available units?
1314 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1314 17TH Street have?
Some of 1314 17TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1314 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1314 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1314 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1314 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 1314 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 17TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1314 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1314 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1314 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles