1314 17TH Street

Ideally situated in Santa Monica, minutes to the Pier, Beach and Third Street, walkable to Expo Line. Enter this updated 2 bedroom townhouse, high ceilings accented with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, and fireplace; pass through the living area with porcelain tile, small steps to dining area with hardwood, kitchen with adjacent skylight covered enclosed atrium. Updated kitchen with designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances w/ wine fridge, and quartz-stone countertops. Upstairs master suite includes two spacious closet areas with remodeled master bath w/ river stone shower floors. Laundry area incl. new washer and dryer. Second bedroom includes full bath and closets, with plantation shutters bringing in greenery and natural light. Front door is directly accessible from the street!