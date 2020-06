Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 bedroom plus loft Santa Monica Condo - This beautiful unit is being offered fully furnished nestled in a small condominium community, The unit boast a 1 bedroom plus loft and 1 bath, first bedroom offers a Murphy bed and dresser with a good size closet, laminate wood floors though the first floor, second floor offers a good size loft furnished as a master bedroom. Private patio. Lose to shopping, dining. Dont delay this is the perfect place to call home!



(RLNE4881922)