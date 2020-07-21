All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2110 Plumwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2110 Plumwood Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 Plumwood Ln

2110 E Plumwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2110 E Plumwood Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Eastside: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on a Cul-de-Sac, Kitchen with Tiled Counter tops, Wall Oven, Cook top, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Large Separate Dining Room, Brick Fireplace, New Wood Floors Throughout Home, Freshly Painted, Recesses Lighting, Central A/C, Laundry Room, Double Attached Garage with Opener, Lots of Shelving & Cabinet Space, Large & Back yard with Patio Cover, Low Maintenance landscape, Near Park, Schools, Fwys & Shops. NO HUD

Rental Terms

Rent: $3,695
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $3,700
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Plumwood Ln have any available units?
2110 Plumwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Plumwood Ln have?
Some of 2110 Plumwood Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Plumwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Plumwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Plumwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Plumwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Plumwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Plumwood Ln offers parking.
Does 2110 Plumwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Plumwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Plumwood Ln have a pool?
No, 2110 Plumwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Plumwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2110 Plumwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Plumwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Plumwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Grand VIlla Apartments Homes
1349 E Grace St
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Ana 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconiesSanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine