1743 Loretta Ln.
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

1743 Loretta Ln.

1743 Loretta Lane · No Longer Available
1743 Loretta Lane, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Trask Fairview

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for Lease (available 2/1/2020), in a very desirable area of Santa Ana close to the Block At Orange Shopping Mall, Disneyland, Angel's Stadium, Honda Center, Main Place and many more location amenities.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1743 Loretta Ln. have any available units?
1743 Loretta Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1743 Loretta Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Loretta Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Loretta Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1743 Loretta Ln. offer parking?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1743 Loretta Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Loretta Ln. have a pool?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Loretta Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Loretta Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Loretta Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Loretta Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

