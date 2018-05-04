Rent Calculator
1705 W 6th Street
1705 West 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1705 West 6th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Artesia Pilar
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Spacious Studio in the city of Santa Ana.
Located close to Santa Ana College, Shopping Centers, Parks and Transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 W 6th Street have any available units?
1705 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 1705 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1705 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1705 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 1705 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 1705 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1705 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1705 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1705 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1705 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 W 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 W 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
