Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C

1703 Park Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Park Glen Circle, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Trask Fairview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C Available 10/20/19 Parkglen: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Parkglen: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Kitchen With Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Tile Flooring, Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, A/C New Carpet, Vertical Blinds, Bathroom With Granite Counter Tops, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Green Belts, Community Pool, Spa, And Tennis Courts. HUD NO

PET: NO

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C have any available units?
1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C have?
Some of 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C currently offering any rent specials?
1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C is pet friendly.
Does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C offer parking?
Yes, 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C offers parking.
Does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C have a pool?
Yes, 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C has a pool.
Does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C have accessible units?
No, 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 PARK GLEN CIRCLE #C has units with dishwashers.
