All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 911 Gaspar Vista - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
911 Gaspar Vista - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

911 Gaspar Vista - 1

911 Gaspar Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

911 Gaspar Vista, San Jose, CA 95126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Terrific Modern 3-story Townhome built in 2008 includes a private 2-car garage with extra storage room. MONTHLY HOUSECLEANING INCLUDED. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has hardwood flooring throughout the unit and a large master suite. Separate Laundry Room with washer and dryer included. Private patio for BBQ's
Unique historic architecture, Cobblestone streets, Del Monte water tower, train trestle, & drying shed add to ambience. Enjoy walking trails, Los Gatos bike trail, Bocce ball court from this quiet conveniently located townhome. Across, the street from Del Monte Park which offers a dog park for both small and large dogs, kids play area, and a new soccer field. Close to Diridon Station, Caltrain and light rail, SAP Center, Orchard Supply, and the southern tip of the approved Google Village. Great location and easy access to highway 280 and 87.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 have any available units?
911 Gaspar Vista - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 have?
Some of 911 Gaspar Vista - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
911 Gaspar Vista - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 does offer parking.
Does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 have a pool?
No, 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 have accessible units?
No, 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Gaspar Vista - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy
San Jose, CA 95138
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay