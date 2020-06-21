911 Gaspar Vista - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Terrific Modern 3-story Townhome built in 2008 includes a private 2-car garage with extra storage room. MONTHLY HOUSECLEANING INCLUDED. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has hardwood flooring throughout the unit and a large master suite. Separate Laundry Room with washer and dryer included. Private patio for BBQ's

Unique historic architecture, Cobblestone streets, Del Monte water tower, train trestle, & drying shed add to ambience. Enjoy walking trails, Los Gatos bike trail, Bocce ball court from this quiet conveniently located townhome. Across, the street from Del Monte Park which offers a dog park for both small and large dogs, kids play area, and a new soccer field. Close to Diridon Station, Caltrain and light rail, SAP Center, Orchard Supply, and the southern tip of the approved Google Village. Great location and easy access to highway 280 and 87.