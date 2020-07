808 West Apartments.

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

deposit: $250 deposit for pets over 1 year old and $500 under 1 year old

limit: 2

restrictions: 75 pound weight limit. Pet residents must have their health check & shots, and be spayed or neutered by 6 months of age. A signed animal addendum is required to be on file at our leasing office. We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard & Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, & Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.

Dogs rent: $50