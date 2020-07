Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways. This community features economical 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious living room areas, upgraded windows and bathrooms, microwaves, double-pane windows, and ceiling fans. Each unit has a parking space in the gated underground lot. These apartments are very popular with students attending nearby San Jose State University.