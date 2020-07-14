All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Monterey Manor

Open Now until 7pm
5330 Monterey Rd · (408) 227-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA 95111
Edenvale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E1 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit L1 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit L3 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,320

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit J4 · Avail. now

$2,390

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit J3 · Avail. now

$2,390

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterey Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabana, courtyard, landscaped areas with palm trees, covered parking (including handicapped), and other features. This community represents a real value compared to other residences in the area. Commuters have easy access to the 101 and 85 freeways, and downtown San Jose is short drive to the northwest. Three county parks, including the historic Almaden Quicksilver Park and museum, two expansive state parks, and Sierra Azul Open Space Preserve are all located in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 (1 bedroom/1 bath); $1,200 (2 bedroom/1 bath); $1,300 (3 bedroom/1 bath)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions, height, and weight apply. See property rules for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterey Manor have any available units?
Monterey Manor has 5 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterey Manor have?
Some of Monterey Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterey Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Monterey Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterey Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterey Manor is pet friendly.
Does Monterey Manor offer parking?
Yes, Monterey Manor offers parking.
Does Monterey Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterey Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterey Manor have a pool?
Yes, Monterey Manor has a pool.
Does Monterey Manor have accessible units?
No, Monterey Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Monterey Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Monterey Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
