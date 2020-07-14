Amenities
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabana, courtyard, landscaped areas with palm trees, covered parking (including handicapped), and other features. This community represents a real value compared to other residences in the area. Commuters have easy access to the 101 and 85 freeways, and downtown San Jose is short drive to the northwest. Three county parks, including the historic Almaden Quicksilver Park and museum, two expansive state parks, and Sierra Azul Open Space Preserve are all located in the area.