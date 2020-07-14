Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabana, courtyard, landscaped areas with palm trees, covered parking (including handicapped), and other features. This community represents a real value compared to other residences in the area. Commuters have easy access to the 101 and 85 freeways, and downtown San Jose is short drive to the northwest. Three county parks, including the historic Almaden Quicksilver Park and museum, two expansive state parks, and Sierra Azul Open Space Preserve are all located in the area.