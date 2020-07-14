All apartments in San Jose
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
Latitude 37
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Latitude 37

1255 & 1277 Babb Court · (470) 347-1531
Location

1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA 95125

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$2,520

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$2,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$3,438

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$3,460

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$3,480

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$3,899

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,899

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude 37.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
alarm system
car charging
carport
cc payments
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
kickboxing studio
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle!
Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose. This desirable location puts everything within reach from shopping, a plethora of restaurants, and nearby coffee shops. L37 is ideally located minutes from downtown, and with easy access to Highway 87 you’ll be in close range to endless entertainment from San Jose to San Francisco, and everywhere in between.

From designer studios to spacious one, two, and three-bedroom + plus den apartment homes, these unique, pet friendly residences offer gourmet kitchens, quartz counter tops, hardwood flooring, premium stainless-steel appliances, energy-efficient washers and dryers and so much more!

L37 is a smoke-free community with thoughtfully considered amenities guaranteed to complement any lifestyle. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, rest by the pool, or simp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: Additional $500 for 1st Pet; $250 for 2nd Pet if applicable
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restricted but no weight restrictions.
Dogs
rent: $65/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Additional Storage $50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Latitude 37 have any available units?
Latitude 37 has 26 units available starting at $2,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude 37 have?
Some of Latitude 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude 37 currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude 37 pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude 37 is pet friendly.
Does Latitude 37 offer parking?
Yes, Latitude 37 offers parking.
Does Latitude 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude 37 have a pool?
Yes, Latitude 37 has a pool.
Does Latitude 37 have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude 37 has accessible units.
Does Latitude 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude 37 has units with dishwashers.

