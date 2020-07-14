Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly alarm system car charging carport cc payments community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments green community guest parking internet access internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby media room new construction online portal playground pool table smoke-free community yoga

More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle!

Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose. This desirable location puts everything within reach from shopping, a plethora of restaurants, and nearby coffee shops. L37 is ideally located minutes from downtown, and with easy access to Highway 87 you’ll be in close range to endless entertainment from San Jose to San Francisco, and everywhere in between.



From designer studios to spacious one, two, and three-bedroom + plus den apartment homes, these unique, pet friendly residences offer gourmet kitchens, quartz counter tops, hardwood flooring, premium stainless-steel appliances, energy-efficient washers and dryers and so much more!



L37 is a smoke-free community with thoughtfully considered amenities guaranteed to complement any lifestyle. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, rest by the pool, or simp