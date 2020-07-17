556 Shadowgraph Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Highly sought after, clean as a whistle, upstairs corner end unit condo. Walk to downtown Willow Glen and Cal train, and VTA light rail across the street. Near top-rated schools. The complex is gated with a nice pool and spa, is well maintained with recent upgrades. It will not last on the market long! Check comps then come see us!



Clean and bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the 871 corner unit in a nice complex with new baseboards throughout the unit. All walls are freshly painted including closets. High/vaulted ceilings in all rooms and lots of natural light from your balcony doors in the living room. The patio has an extra-large storage space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry for all your storage needs and oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and a brand-new refrigerator. The dining area has a chandelier with a dimmer that controls the level of lighting. A great way to improve the look of the room! The master bathroom also has an extra storage space. Cross ventilation in the master bedroom. Being a corner unit, the master bedroom has extra side windows not available in the other units. Forced air heat and central air conditioning with programmable controls for efficient climate control. The in-unit washer and dryer are included making the chore of laundry easy and convenient. Cats and dogs allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Parking is 1 covered spot assigned. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



