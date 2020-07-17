All apartments in San Jose
556 Shadowgraph Dr

556 Shadowgraph Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

556 Shadowgraph Drive, San Jose, CA 95110
Alma-Almaden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now at (425) 321 0364 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Highly sought after, clean as a whistle, upstairs corner end unit condo. Walk to downtown Willow Glen and Cal train, and VTA light rail across the street. Near top-rated schools. The complex is gated with a nice pool and spa, is well maintained with recent upgrades. It will not last on the market long! Check comps then come see us!

Clean and bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the 871 corner unit in a nice complex with new baseboards throughout the unit. All walls are freshly painted including closets. High/vaulted ceilings in all rooms and lots of natural light from your balcony doors in the living room. The patio has an extra-large storage space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry for all your storage needs and oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and a brand-new refrigerator. The dining area has a chandelier with a dimmer that controls the level of lighting. A great way to improve the look of the room! The master bathroom also has an extra storage space. Cross ventilation in the master bedroom. Being a corner unit, the master bedroom has extra side windows not available in the other units. Forced air heat and central air conditioning with programmable controls for efficient climate control. The in-unit washer and dryer are included making the chore of laundry easy and convenient. Cats and dogs allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Parking is 1 covered spot assigned. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and Internet. The landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

C

(RLNE5892080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Shadowgraph Dr have any available units?
556 Shadowgraph Dr has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 Shadowgraph Dr have?
Some of 556 Shadowgraph Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Shadowgraph Dr currently offering any rent specials?
556 Shadowgraph Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Shadowgraph Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 556 Shadowgraph Dr is pet friendly.
Does 556 Shadowgraph Dr offer parking?
Yes, 556 Shadowgraph Dr offers parking.
Does 556 Shadowgraph Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 Shadowgraph Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Shadowgraph Dr have a pool?
Yes, 556 Shadowgraph Dr has a pool.
Does 556 Shadowgraph Dr have accessible units?
No, 556 Shadowgraph Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Shadowgraph Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Shadowgraph Dr has units with dishwashers.
