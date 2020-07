Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range carpet granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room internet access internet cafe

Welcome to Sofi Riverview Park Apartments in San Jose, CA. At Sofi Riverview Park, we like to pay attention to the detail and quality we give to our residents. There is something more about modern urban living when it’s in the perfect location with the features and benefits you expect with looking for something more. We are surrounded by local shops, entertainment, and fine dining.



At Sofi Riverview Park you can relax in our tech lounge or work out in our fitness center that offers a yoga and aerobics studio. Our modern apartment homes in San Jose, CA offers a variety of one-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from each consisting of features being designed with significant detail. Call our leasing agents today for a tour.