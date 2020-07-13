4142 Ashbrook Circle

Amenities
Great School's....Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in the Ponderosa Neighborhood! - We have a special rental opportunity for you to live in San Jose's, Ponderosa neighborhood! Situated in a private cul-de-sac, minutes away from downtown Los Gatos, Campbell and Vasona Park. You will love this home!
Here are the highlights:
-Open floor-plan
-Vaulted ceilings
-Spacious front-room fireplace
-Family-room with wet bar and features a built in bookshelf
-Direct access to nicely landscaped backyard
-Gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space
-Kitchen appliances include double oven, counter top stove, dishwasher, and two door refrigerator/freezer
-Guest bedroom with french doors
-Large master suite with vaulted ceilings and private access to backyard and plenty of closet space
-2 spacious updated bathrooms
-2 car garage with washer and dryer included
-Private fenced yard, professionally landscaped
-Central Heating
-Natural lighting, abundant amount of windows through out the home
*Convenient Access to Los Gatos, Hwy 85/17 and public transportation
*Nearby parks: Houge, Live Oak Manor and Los Gatos Creek County Park.
-Pets allowed
-1 Year lease minimum
-Resident is responsible for all utilities
-No Smoking
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit
To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com
All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com
