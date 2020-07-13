All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 4142 Ashbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
4142 Ashbrook Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4142 Ashbrook Circle

4142 Ashbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4142 Ashbrook Circle, San Jose, CA 95124
Ponderosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great School's....Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in the Ponderosa Neighborhood! - We have a special rental opportunity for you to live in San Jose's, Ponderosa neighborhood! Situated in a private cul-de-sac, minutes away from downtown Los Gatos, Campbell and Vasona Park. You will love this home!

Here are the highlights:
-Open floor-plan
-Vaulted ceilings
-Spacious front-room fireplace
-Family-room with wet bar and features a built in bookshelf
-Direct access to nicely landscaped backyard
-Gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space
-Kitchen appliances include double oven, counter top stove, dishwasher, and two door refrigerator/freezer
-Guest bedroom with french doors
-Large master suite with vaulted ceilings and private access to backyard and plenty of closet space
-2 spacious updated bathrooms
-2 car garage with washer and dryer included
-Private fenced yard, professionally landscaped
-Central Heating
-Natural lighting, abundant amount of windows through out the home

*Convenient Access to Los Gatos, Hwy 85/17 and public transportation

*Nearby parks: Houge, Live Oak Manor and Los Gatos Creek County Park.

-Pets allowed
-1 Year lease minimum
-Resident is responsible for all utilities
-No Smoking

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com

(RLNE5891699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Ashbrook Circle have any available units?
4142 Ashbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4142 Ashbrook Circle have?
Some of 4142 Ashbrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 Ashbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Ashbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Ashbrook Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4142 Ashbrook Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4142 Ashbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4142 Ashbrook Circle offers parking.
Does 4142 Ashbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4142 Ashbrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Ashbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 4142 Ashbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4142 Ashbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 4142 Ashbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Ashbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4142 Ashbrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16
San Jose, CA 95130
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St
San Jose, CA 95112
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave
San Jose, CA 95123
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay