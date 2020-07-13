4142 Ashbrook Circle

Amenities

Great School's....Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in the Ponderosa Neighborhood! - We have a special rental opportunity for you to live in San Jose's, Ponderosa neighborhood! Situated in a private cul-de-sac, minutes away from downtown Los Gatos, Campbell and Vasona Park. You will love this home!



Here are the highlights:

-Open floor-plan

-Vaulted ceilings

-Spacious front-room fireplace

-Family-room with wet bar and features a built in bookshelf

-Direct access to nicely landscaped backyard

-Gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space

-Kitchen appliances include double oven, counter top stove, dishwasher, and two door refrigerator/freezer

-Guest bedroom with french doors

-Large master suite with vaulted ceilings and private access to backyard and plenty of closet space

-2 spacious updated bathrooms

-2 car garage with washer and dryer included

-Private fenced yard, professionally landscaped

-Central Heating

-Natural lighting, abundant amount of windows through out the home



*Convenient Access to Los Gatos, Hwy 85/17 and public transportation



*Nearby parks: Houge, Live Oak Manor and Los Gatos Creek County Park.



-Pets allowed

-1 Year lease minimum

-Resident is responsible for all utilities

-No Smoking



- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)

- Deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



All the Best,

Forbes Group Property Management

www.forbesgrouppm.com



