Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities car charging clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system business center coffee bar community garden key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Get ready for some great urban adventures just a heartbeat from your front door. San Jose apartments at Villa Torino are your Launchpad. Take in the Overfelt Gardens or delve into the catacombs of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. library, all from our apartments in San Jose's downtown. Here at Villa Torino, the lifestyle is as smart as the surroundings. Accelerate your work day to dozens of major tech employers; the VTA light rail is located just footsteps away for an easy commute. Are there any downtown San Jose apartments that can match that? Meet your friends at any of the cool pubs and restaurants nearby. Catch a show at the Center for the Performing Arts, cheer for the Sharks at HP Pavilion, and visit the Tech Museum. Walk or bring your bike to the Guadalupe River Park, a place where you can see thriving wildlife along the unique ribbon of river that traverses downtown. Please call for an appointment today!