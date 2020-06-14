59 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

Apartment List
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2251 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
409 Leland Avenue
409 Leland Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
967 sqft
Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours! This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave # A
679 Stanford Ave, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ventura
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
786 Marion Avenue
786 Marion Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2491 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Desirable Midtown Neighborhood! 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Open living room with gas fireplace Dining room area with access to side patio area Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
210 Bryant Street
210 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 1 Car Private Parking Space; Monthly rent: $3495.00; IMRID9678
Results within 1 mile of Palo Alto

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2310 Rock St Apt 8
2310 Rock Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This spacious, modern apartment is a great option for a traveling group. The large floorplan provides a comfortable stay within reach of major high-tech companies, Stanford, and Shoreline Amphitheater.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
212 Haight St
212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398 Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,653
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Old Mountain View
34 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1151 Davis St Apt 2
1151 Davis Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Available 08/19/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Amenities: secure bike storage; on-site, no-fee washer & dryer; gas stove/oven; remote control ceiling fan in the bedroom; reserved, covered parking stall with storage included; local,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas
2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Woodside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2150 sqft
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas Available 07/06/20 Large 4-5 bedroom home available in Woodside - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Woodside, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
1791 Woodhaven Pl, Mountain View, CA 94041
1791 Woodhaven Place, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3107 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1737 sqft
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.

June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palo Alto rents declined slightly over the past month

Palo Alto rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palo Alto stand at $2,571 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palo Alto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palo Alto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palo Alto

    As rents have increased moderately in Palo Alto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palo Alto is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Palo Alto's median two-bedroom rent of $3,225 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Palo Alto.
    • While Palo Alto's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palo Alto than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Palo Alto is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

