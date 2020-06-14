Apartment List
/
CA
/
hayward
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

64 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2551 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birdland
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ardenwood
12 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parkmont
10 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Pleasanton Valley
9 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow West
2 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastshore-Davis Street
1 Unit Available
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
3674 Oakwood Ter
3674 Oakwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Available 09/06/20 For more information or to schedule a time to view, please send us a message here: rentflexibly[dot]com/results and filter for SF-462 in the Unique ID search field.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newark
1 Unit Available
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E
36981 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1330 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Western Hills
17 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.

June 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hayward rent trends were flat over the past month

Hayward rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,231 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,803 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hayward, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased slightly in Hayward, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,803 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Hayward.
    • While Hayward's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHayward 3 BedroomsHayward Accessible ApartmentsHayward Apartments under $1,800Hayward Apartments under $2,000
    Hayward Apartments with BalconyHayward Apartments with GarageHayward Apartments with GymHayward Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHayward Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHayward Apartments with Parking
    Hayward Apartments with PoolHayward Apartments with Washer-DryerHayward Dog Friendly ApartmentsHayward Furnished ApartmentsHayward Pet Friendly PlacesHayward Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
    Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Jackson TriangleMission Garin
    Santa Clara
    Harder Tennyson

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    University of California-Berkeley