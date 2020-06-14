Apartment List
/
CA
/
union city
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Union City, CA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ardenwood
12 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parkmont
10 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
3674 Oakwood Ter
3674 Oakwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Available 09/06/20 For more information or to schedule a time to view, please send us a message here: rentflexibly[dot]com/results and filter for SF-462 in the Unique ID search field.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newark
1 Unit Available
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E
36981 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1330 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Union City
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birdland
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Pleasanton Valley
9 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow West
2 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastshore-Davis Street
1 Unit Available
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.

June 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Union City rents decline sharply over the past month

Union City rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Union City stand at $2,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,532 for a two-bedroom. Union City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Union City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Union City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Union City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Union City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Union City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,532 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Union City.
    • While rents in Union City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Union City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Union City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments under $2,000Union City Apartments under $2,200Union City Apartments under $2,400
    Union City Apartments under $2,600Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Union City Apartments with ParkingUnion City Apartments with PoolUnion City Apartments with Washer-DryerUnion City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUnion City Furnished ApartmentsUnion City Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
    San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
    University of California-San Francisco