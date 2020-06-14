17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
729 sqft
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366 Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART! This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek.

1 of 12

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
42 Tahoe Court Unit 3
42 Tahoe Court, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California! This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut Creek

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Terrace
1 Unit Available
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
1428 sqft
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Camelback
1 Unit Available
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1011 sqft
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4721 sqft
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report. Walnut Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Walnut Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report. Walnut Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Walnut Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Walnut Creek rents declined over the past month

Walnut Creek rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Walnut Creek stand at $2,475 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,109 for a two-bedroom. Walnut Creek's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Walnut Creek, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Walnut Creek

    As rents have increased marginally in Walnut Creek, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Walnut Creek is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Walnut Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $3,109 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Walnut Creek.
    • While Walnut Creek's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Walnut Creek than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Walnut Creek is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

