/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM
153 Furnished Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
2 Units Available
1519 Walnut St Apt 6
1519 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,699
560 sqft
Move-in Special! $1000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
4 Units Available
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
7 Bedrooms
$14,849
2699 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walkers Paradise and Bikers paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2626 Etna Street Unit B
2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
645 sqft
Stunning furnished W/D in unit walk to campus - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1816 Woolsey Street - 2
1816 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
This clean and bright furnished studio unit is a walkers and bikers paradise. This home has an excellent walk score of 90 so daily errands don't require a car. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Panoramic Hill
1 Unit Available
2905 Channing Way
2905 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1124 sqft
$3,600 - 2 BRMs Furnished Condo Near UCBK Stadium - MUST SEE. Prime Location plus City Water Views: Extensive Renovation with countless Upgrades for this Gorgeous condo.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,455
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
19 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue #1108
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6400 Christie Avenue #1108 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1/1 with great amenities and public transportation right out your door! - Fantastic ground floor 1 bedroom with an extra large patio available now.
Results within 5 miles of Berkeley
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Similar Pages
Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBerkeley 3 BedroomsBerkeley Accessible ApartmentsBerkeley Apartments under $1,800Berkeley Apartments under $1500Berkeley Apartments under $2,000
Berkeley Apartments under $2,200Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with GarageBerkeley Apartments with GymBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerkeley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBerkeley Apartments with Parking