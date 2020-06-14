/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
160 Furnished Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14
$
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14
West End
25 Units Available
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13
West End
1 Unit Available
1541 Benton Street B
1541 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Central Alameda Luxurious Four Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 273298 Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14
Produce and Waterfront
22 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5
2121 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13
Produce and Waterfront
1 Unit Available
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13
Jingletown
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,503
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14
$
Dogpatch
21 Units Available
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,528
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
795 PINE
795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in iconic Nob Hill. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, expansive windows. Cable included. Victorian-era building on transit lines. Access to Financial District, Union Square, shopping, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13
$
Mission Bay
68 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,286
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13
Mission Bay
22 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,706
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13
Bayfront and Peninsula
19 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
